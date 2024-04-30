Live updatesLive updates,
Live: ICJ to rule in Nicaragua case against Germany over Israel war on Gaza
Nicaragua has argued that Berlin violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by supplying Israel with arms.
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is scheduled to issue an order at 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Nicaragua’s request that emergency measures be imposed on Germany over its support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
- Nicaragua argued during two days of hearings earlier this month that Berlin violated the 1948 Genocide Convention and international law by supplying Israel with arms, well aware there was a risk of genocide.