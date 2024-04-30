Live updates,

Live: ICJ to rule in Nicaragua case against Germany over Israel war on Gaza

Nicaragua has argued that Berlin violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by supplying Israel with arms.

People demonstrate in support of Palestinians, on the day Nicaragua asked the International Court of Justice to order Berlin to halt military arms exports to Israel and reverse its decision to stop funding U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA,
Video Duration 28 minutes 30 seconds
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 30 Apr 2024
  • The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is scheduled to issue an order at 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Nicaragua’s request that emergency measures be imposed on Germany over its support for Israel’s war on Gaza.
  • Nicaragua argued during two days of hearings earlier this month that Berlin violated the 1948 Genocide Convention and international law by supplying Israel with arms, well aware there was a risk of genocide.