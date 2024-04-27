Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel blasts Gaza as student protests go global

Student protests calling on Israel to end its war on Gaza spread internationally as ground invasion of Rafah looms.

Uncle of Sabreen al-Rouh, a Palestinian baby girl, who died a few days after she was saved from the womb of her dying mother Sabreen al-Sheikh (al-Sakani), killed in an Israeli strike along with her husband Shokri and her daughter Malak, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, crouches next to her grave in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 27 Apr 2024
  • Israeli bombings have killed three people in Khan Younis and two people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reports, while attacks on Rafah continue in the south of the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli assault.
  • Gaza’s Civil Defence says it has finished exhuming hundreds of bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex amid calls for an international investigation into possible Israeli war crimes at the hospital.