Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel blasts Gaza as student protests go global
Student protests calling on Israel to end its war on Gaza spread internationally as ground invasion of Rafah looms.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli bombings have killed three people in Khan Younis and two people in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reports, while attacks on Rafah continue in the south of the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli assault.
- Gaza’s Civil Defence says it has finished exhuming hundreds of bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex amid calls for an international investigation into possible Israeli war crimes at the hospital.