Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Rafah family killed, injured in Israeli strike

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports a father and son among 3 killed as Civil Defence crews search for survivors.

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Kevin Doyle
Published On 24 Apr 2024
  • Three members of a family in Rafah have been killed and four others wounded after an Israeli military strike hit their home in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports, citing Civil Defence workers.
  • Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), says the Israeli campaign against the agency has had it operating “hand to mouth” after donors pulled funding.