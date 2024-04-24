Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Rafah family killed, injured in Israeli strike
Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports a father and son among 3 killed as Civil Defence crews search for survivors.
- Three members of a family in Rafah have been killed and four others wounded after an Israeli military strike hit their home in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports, citing Civil Defence workers.
- Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), says the Israeli campaign against the agency has had it operating “hand to mouth” after donors pulled funding.