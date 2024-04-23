Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden says US weapons will arrive ‘quickly’

US Senate is set to vote on a significant aid package for Ukraine, with its passage all but certain after the House of Representatives approved the assistance with broad bipartisan support.

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on April 23, 2024, shows a law enforcement officer providing assistance to a local resident following a missile attack in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A law enforcement officer provides assistance to a resident following a missile attack in Odesa on April 23, 2024 [Handout/Ukrainian Emergency Service via AFP]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 23 Apr 2024
  • The United States Senate is set to vote on a major aid package for Ukraine, with its passage all but certain after the House of Representatives approved the assistance with broad bipartisan support.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says US President Joe Biden promised that Kyiv could expect the assistance to arrive “quickly”.