Russia-Ukraine war live news: Biden says US weapons will arrive ‘quickly’
US Senate is set to vote on a significant aid package for Ukraine, with its passage all but certain after the House of Representatives approved the assistance with broad bipartisan support.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says US President Joe Biden promised that Kyiv could expect the assistance to arrive “quickly”.