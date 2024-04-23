Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Palestinians urge donors to resume UNRWA funding
The US, which cut funding to UNRWA until 2025, is looking into allegations of human rights abuses by the Israeli military.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has urged donors to restore funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) after an independent review found Israel had provided “no evidence” of its claims of wrongdoing against the agency, which is the largest provider of services in Gaza.
- UNRWA says it “welcomes the findings” of the report, which confirmed it had mechanisms in place to ensure “compliance with the principle of neutrality”.