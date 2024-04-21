Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mother, child among killed in fresh Rafah attack
Israeli attacks have killed seven children in Rafah, while a medic has been killed amid West Bank settler attacks.
- A pregnant woman and child are among three people killed in Israeli bombing of Rafah after an earlier attack killed nine people including six children.
- Fourteen people have been killed in an Israeli raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry says, while an ambulance driver has been killed trying to reach Palestinians injured in settler violence south of Nablus.