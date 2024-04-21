Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mother, child among killed in fresh Rafah attack

Israeli attacks have killed seven children in Rafah, while a medic has been killed amid West Bank settler attacks.

two women look at a destroyed building
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West bank on Saturday night [Zain Jaafar/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 21 Apr 2024
  • A pregnant woman and child are among three people killed in Israeli bombing of Rafah after an earlier attack killed nine people including six children.
  • Fourteen people have been killed in an Israeli raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry says, while an ambulance driver has been killed trying to reach Palestinians injured in settler violence south of Nablus.