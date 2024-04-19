Live updates,

India election 2024 live news: Modi seeks re-election in Lok Sabha vote

Vote pits ruling coalition led by PM Narendra Modi’s BJP against Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, led by the Congress party.

Art school students give finishing touches to an election themed painting placed along a street outside their class to encourage people to vote in India's upcoming general elections, in Mumbai on April 17, 2024
By Nadim Asrar and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 19 Apr 2024
  • Voters are casting ballots in the first of the seven phases of India’s mammoth general elections.
