Israel’s war on Gaza live: UNRWA warns ‘dehumanisation rampant’ in Gaza war

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini tells UN Security Council that children in Gaza are being ‘killed, injured, and starved’ and warns that ‘a man-made famine’ is taking hold.

Palestinians flee following an Israeli air strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on April 17, 2024 [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 18 Apr 2024
  • UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini tells the UN Security Council (UNSC) that Israel’s “bombardment and a merciless siege have transformed Gaza beyond recognition”, and “dehumanisation that is rampant” in the war must end.
  • Seven people, including women and children, have been killed in the latest Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.