Live updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: UNRWA warns ‘dehumanisation rampant’ in Gaza war
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini tells UN Security Council that children in Gaza are being ‘killed, injured, and starved’ and warns that ‘a man-made famine’ is taking hold.
- UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini tells the UN Security Council (UNSC) that Israel’s “bombardment and a merciless siege have transformed Gaza beyond recognition”, and “dehumanisation that is rampant” in the war must end.
- Seven people, including women and children, have been killed in the latest Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.