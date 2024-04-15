Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 5 killed in Gaza as UN meets over Iran’s attack

Israel strikes Gaza refugee camps as UN chief urges peace in UN Security Council meeting on Iran’s Israel strikes.

a child walks next to an older man carrying a baby at the front of a large crowd walking on a road near the sea
Displaced Palestinians take the coastal Rashid road to return to Gaza City as they pass through Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday [AFP]
Published On 15 Apr 2024
  • Israel bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five and wounding dozens, according to the Wafa news agency. Israel also struck the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.
  • Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, called for de-escalation as the Security Council met to discuss Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel. He said the world could not afford another war in the Middle East.