Israel’s war on Gaza live: 5 killed in Gaza as UN meets over Iran’s attack
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camps as UN chief urges peace in UN Security Council meeting on Iran’s Israel strikes.
- Israel bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five and wounding dozens, according to the Wafa news agency. Israel also struck the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.
- Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General, called for de-escalation as the Security Council met to discuss Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel. He said the world could not afford another war in the Middle East.