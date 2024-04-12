Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: At least 63 killed in Gaza in last 24 hours
After Khan Younis visit, WHO says health sector broken beyond belief, as Israel strikes mosques, schools and markets.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry has said at least 63 Palestinians were killed and 45 injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave in the past 24 hours.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has said destruction in Khan Younis and damage to the medical sector ‘disproportionate to anything one can imagine’ after the Israeli army withdrawal.