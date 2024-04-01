Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 21 al-Shifa patients have died amid siege – WHO
UN health agency says evacuation of patients desperately needed as Israel’s two-week siege of hospital continues.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for the evacuation of patients from the al-Shifa Hospital, saying 21 patients have died since Israel began its siege of the facility on March 18.
- The WHO has also said that at least four people were killed in an Israeli air attack on the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.