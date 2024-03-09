Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ceasefire by Ramadan ‘looking tough’, Biden says
US president says a truce between Israel-Hamas by Ramadan looks tough as three more children die of malnutrition in Gaza.
- US President Joe Biden says it was “looking tough” for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza by the start of Ramadan. He also said he was concerned about violence in East Jerusalem without a ceasefire.
- Three more children die of malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital, Palestinian officials said, bringing the confirmed toll from starvation to 23.