Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 60,000 pregnant women face malnutrition in Gaza

Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 9,000 women as world celebrates achievements of women.

A displaced Palestinian woman carries her belongings in Khan Younis, March 6, 2024. [AFP)]
By Alastair McCready
Published On 8 Mar 2024
  • US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans for an aid port and maritime corridor for Gaza during his State of the Union speech, a US official has told Al Jazeera.
  • Hamas delegation has left Cairo with an official with the group saying Israel “thwarted” all attempts by mediators to reach an agreement.