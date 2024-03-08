Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 60,000 pregnant women face malnutrition in Gaza
Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli attacks have killed 9,000 women as world celebrates achievements of women.
- US President Joe Biden is set to announce plans for an aid port and maritime corridor for Gaza during his State of the Union speech, a US official has told Al Jazeera.
- Hamas delegation has left Cairo with an official with the group saying Israel “thwarted” all attempts by mediators to reach an agreement.