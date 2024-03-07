Live updatesLive updates,
State of the Union 2024 live: Gaza protesters rally ahead of Biden’s speech
US president’s address to Congress comes as Israel’s war on Gaza drags on and 2024 race for the White House heats up.
- Protesters demanding a Gaza ceasefire are blocking a road leading to the US Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
- The Democrat has faced fierce criticism for his continued support for Israel amid the war in Gaza and is expected to announce a Gaza aid port during his speech.