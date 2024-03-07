Live updates,

State of the Union 2024 live: Gaza protesters rally ahead of Biden’s speech

US president’s address to Congress comes as Israel’s war on Gaza drags on and 2024 race for the White House heats up.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden is delivering a State of the Union address in Washington, DC, on March 7 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]
By Ali Harb and Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 7 Mar 2024
  • Protesters demanding a Gaza ceasefire are blocking a road leading to the US Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
  • The Democrat has faced fierce criticism for his continued support for Israel amid the war in Gaza and is expected to announce a Gaza aid port during his speech.