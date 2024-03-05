Live updatesLive updates,
Super Tuesday 2024 results live: Haley nixes Trump sweep with Vermont win
Haley hopes to hold on as Trump continues to lead the Republican race and Biden attempts to fend off a protest vote.
- Results are starting to roll in as millions of Americans cast primary ballots on Super Tuesday, one of the most important dates in the United States presidential election calendar.
- Votes are taking place in approximately 15 US states — including Texas and California — and one territory, American Samoa. An additional mail-in race took place in Iowa for Democrats.