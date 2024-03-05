Live updates,

Super Tuesday 2024 results live: Haley nixes Trump sweep with Vermont win

Haley hopes to hold on as Trump continues to lead the Republican race and Biden attempts to fend off a protest vote.

Supporters watch a screen that shows "Trump wins Virginia."
By Joseph Stepansky and Brian Osgood
Published On 5 Mar 2024
  • Results are starting to roll in as millions of Americans cast primary ballots on Super Tuesday, one of the most important dates in the United States presidential election calendar.
  • Votes are taking place in approximately 15 US states — including Texas and California — and one territory, American Samoa. An additional mail-in race took place in Iowa for Democrats.