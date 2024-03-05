Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli attacks on aid seekers continue

Al Jazeera cameras capture attack on Gaza City aid trucks; UN Palestinian refugee agency says it is ‘in uncharted territory’ without additional funding.

epa11198248 Internally displaced Palestinians walk after the Israeli army told residents of the Hamad area in Khan Yunis to leave their homes and head towards Rafah, near the border with Egypt, southern Gaza Strip, 04 March 2024. The Israeli military stated on 04 March that a humanitarian evacuation corridor was established to allow civilians to exit the area. More than 30,500 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. The Israeli military stated on 04 March that in recent days its forces launched an operation aimed at 'circling the west' in Khan Yunis, carrying out a series of strikes on dozens of targets from the 'air and the ground'. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 5 Mar 2024
  • Al Jazeera cameras have captured Israeli forces firing on a crowd of Palestinians awaiting aid distribution at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza City, in the second such attack since yesterday.
  • UNRWA chief Lazzarini tells the UN General Assembly that his agency is in “uncharted territory” with “serious” consequences for global and regional security if more funding is not secured.