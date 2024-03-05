Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli attacks on aid seekers continue
Al Jazeera cameras capture attack on Gaza City aid trucks; UN Palestinian refugee agency says it is ‘in uncharted territory’ without additional funding.
- Al Jazeera cameras have captured Israeli forces firing on a crowd of Palestinians awaiting aid distribution at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza City, in the second such attack since yesterday.
- UNRWA chief Lazzarini tells the UN General Assembly that his agency is in “uncharted territory” with “serious” consequences for global and regional security if more funding is not secured.