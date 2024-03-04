Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: US’s Harris slams Israeli restrictions on aid

More children die of malnutrition in the same city in northern Gaza where Israeli forces have repeatedly fired at aid seekers.

Mourners react during the funeral of the Palestinian twins Wesam and Naeem Abu Anza, who were born during the conflict between Israel and Hamas and were killed in Israeli air strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 3, 2024.
By Lyndal RowlandsZaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Mar 2024
  • Heath Ministry in Gaza says Israeli forces again opened fire at people seeking aid in Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens in another “horrific massacre”.
  • UNICEF says 15 children have died from malnutrition at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City, and fears numbers could be higher at other hospitals.