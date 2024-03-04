Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US’s Harris slams Israeli restrictions on aid
More children die of malnutrition in the same city in northern Gaza where Israeli forces have repeatedly fired at aid seekers.
- Heath Ministry in Gaza says Israeli forces again opened fire at people seeking aid in Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens in another “horrific massacre”.
- UNICEF says 15 children have died from malnutrition at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City, and fears numbers could be higher at other hospitals.