Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hundreds killed in al-Shifa Hospital siege

Among the dead are patients, war-displaced and medical staff as Israel’s hospital attack enters a third week, Gaza’s media office says.

Palestinians react in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike at Maghazi refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Friday [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 31 Mar 2024
  • Gaza’s media office says more than 400 people – patients, war-displaced and healthcare staff – have been killed during Israel’s 13-day attack on the al-Shifa Hospital.
  • Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv denouncing the Netanyahu government and demanding an immediate deal for the release of captives.