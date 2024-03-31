Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hundreds killed in al-Shifa Hospital siege
Among the dead are patients, war-displaced and medical staff as Israel’s hospital attack enters a third week, Gaza’s media office says.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s media office says more than 400 people – patients, war-displaced and healthcare staff – have been killed during Israel’s 13-day attack on the al-Shifa Hospital.
- Tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv denouncing the Netanyahu government and demanding an immediate deal for the release of captives.