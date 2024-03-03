Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Every minute counts’ as hunger kills in Gaza

Talks over possible 6-week pause in Israel’s assault on Gaza continue as aid groups warn of more deaths from hunger.

A child holds an empty pot as they stand with other children looking at a burnt out piece of metal
By Lyndal Rowlands and John Power
Published On 3 Mar 2024
  • UNICEF chief Catherine Russell has called for a “ceasefire now”, saying that “every minute counts” for children in Gaza facing “deadly” malnutrition.
  • Truce talks are expected to resume in Egypt on Sunday but the details beyond a possible six-week pause in fighting remain unclear despite US officials’ claims a ceasefire is near.