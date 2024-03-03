Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Every minute counts’ as hunger kills in Gaza
Talks over possible 6-week pause in Israel’s assault on Gaza continue as aid groups warn of more deaths from hunger.
- UNICEF chief Catherine Russell has called for a “ceasefire now”, saying that “every minute counts” for children in Gaza facing “deadly” malnutrition.
- Truce talks are expected to resume in Egypt on Sunday but the details beyond a possible six-week pause in fighting remain unclear despite US officials’ claims a ceasefire is near.