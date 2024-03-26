Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: World welcomes UN ceasefire resolution

UN chief says resolution must be implemented, while NGO, national leaders call it ‘first step’ in ending Gaza slaughter.

A Palestinian girl stands over shrouded bodies, killed in overnight Israeli bombardment, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah on March 25, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
Video Duration 26 minutes 45 seconds
By Alastair MccreadyZaheena RasheedStephen Quillen and Umut Uras
Published On 26 Mar 2024
  • Leaders worldwide have welcomed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while the UN chief Guterres says it must be implemented.
  • The UN Security Council for the first time passes a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Fourteen countries voted in favour of the resolution; the US, Israel’s main ally, abstained.