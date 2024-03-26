Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: World welcomes UN ceasefire resolution
UN chief says resolution must be implemented, while NGO, national leaders call it ‘first step’ in ending Gaza slaughter.
Video Duration 26 minutes 45 seconds
- Leaders worldwide have welcomed a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, while the UN chief Guterres says it must be implemented.
- The UN Security Council for the first time passes a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Fourteen countries voted in favour of the resolution; the US, Israel’s main ally, abstained.