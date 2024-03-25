Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces laying siege to three hospitals

Al Jazeera’s correspondent and Wafa news agency report many still trapped under rubble in the central Gaza Strip city.

a man carries injured children in a hospital
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair McCready and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 25 Mar 2024
  • Israeli forces have surrounded al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in southern Gaza, while in the north, soldiers are continuing a deadly, week-long raid on al-Shifa medical complex.
  • At least nine Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on Deir al-Balah, our correspondent reported, with several people remaining trapped under rubble.