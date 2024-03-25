Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces laying siege to three hospitals
Al Jazeera’s correspondent and Wafa news agency report many still trapped under rubble in the central Gaza Strip city.
- Israeli forces have surrounded al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in southern Gaza, while in the north, soldiers are continuing a deadly, week-long raid on al-Shifa medical complex.
- At least nine Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on Deir al-Balah, our correspondent reported, with several people remaining trapped under rubble.