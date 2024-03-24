Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ceasefire talks in Doha struggling amid disputes
Latest attack on hungry Palestinians comes as UN chief calls blocked aid a ‘moral outrage’ at Rafah crossing.
- Israeli forces have launched “violent” ground and air attacks on Khan Younis and bombed homes in Rafah and Deir el-Balah, killing at least 14 Palestinians, according to media reports.
- Mediation efforts to end the bloodshed in Gaza appear to be struggling, with a Hamas official telling Al Jazeera that Israeli negotiators have rejected their latest proposals for a ceasefire.