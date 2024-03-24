Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ceasefire talks in Doha struggling amid disputes

Latest attack on hungry Palestinians comes as UN chief calls blocked aid a ‘moral outrage’ at Rafah crossing.

people carry a body in a black bag
Palestinians carry the body of a relative, killed in an Israeli bombardment, to the morgue of the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday [Said Khatib/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 24 Mar 2024
  • Israeli forces have launched “violent” ground and air attacks on Khan Younis and bombed homes in Rafah and Deir el-Balah, killing at least 14 Palestinians, according to media reports.
  • Mediation efforts to end the bloodshed in Gaza appear to be struggling, with a Hamas official telling Al Jazeera that Israeli negotiators have rejected their latest proposals for a ceasefire.