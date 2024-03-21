Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: More than 100 Palestinians killed in 24 hours
Fighting envelopes al-Shifa Hospital as Israeli army raid continues for a fourth day with dozens killed and hundreds detained.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells US Republican senators Israel will continue the war to defeat Hamas, with one senator saying, “He’s going to do what he said he’s going to do. He’s going to finish it”.
- Israel’s raid on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City enters its fourth day with dozens killed and displaced Palestinians sheltering there describing long detentions and abuse.