Israel’s war on Gaza live: More than 100 Palestinians killed in 24 hours

Fighting envelopes al-Shifa Hospital as Israeli army raid continues for a fourth day with dozens killed and hundreds detained.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Men carry the bodies of victims who were killed in an Israeli air strike on a building at Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 20, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
By Alastair McCready and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 21 Mar 2024
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells US Republican senators Israel will continue the war to defeat Hamas, with one senator saying, “He’s going to do what he said he’s going to do. He’s going to finish it”.
  • Israel’s raid on al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City enters its fourth day with dozens killed and displaced Palestinians sheltering there describing long detentions and abuse.