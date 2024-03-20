Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Multiple attacks kill dozens of Palestinians
Death toll expected to rise after latest air raids on food-aid workers in Gaza City’s Kuwait roundabout with rescuers struggling to reach the site.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli air attacks on an aid distribution team in Gaza City that killed at least 23 people are “further evidence” of the country’s “sadism”, Hamas says.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the entire Gaza population of 2.3 million people is now 100 percent “severely food insecure” – the first such instance in history.