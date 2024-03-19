Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel holds Al Jazeera reporter for 12 hours
Ismail al-Ghoul, arrested and beaten during Israel’s raid on al-Shifa Hospital, says he was blindfolded with hands tied.
- Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul has been freed after 12 hours in Israeli custody. Israeli forces beat him severely when they detained him during a raid on Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital.
- Al-Ghoul described being forced to lie on stomach for 12 hours blindfolded with hands tied, as Israeli forces opened fire near detainees to cause fear.