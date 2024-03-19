Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel holds Al Jazeera reporter for 12 hours

Ismail al-Ghoul, arrested and beaten during Israel’s raid on al-Shifa Hospital, says he was blindfolded with hands tied.

Published On 19 Mar 2024
  • Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al-Ghoul has been freed after 12 hours in Israeli custody. Israeli forces beat him severely when they detained him during a raid on Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital.
  • Al-Ghoul described being forced to lie on stomach for 12 hours blindfolded with hands tied, as Israeli forces opened fire near detainees to cause fear.