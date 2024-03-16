Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Will the Netanyahu government attack Rafah?

Questions swirl whether Israel will launch a ground operation on overcrowded Rafah city despite burgeoning international condemnation.

Published On 16 Mar 2024
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a plan for a ground invasion of Rafah city with the army “preparing operationally and for the evacuation” of about 1.5 million Palestinians trapped there.
  • Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has accused Netanyahu of “manoeuvring to conduct more crimes of genocide”.