Israel’s war on Gaza live: Will the Netanyahu government attack Rafah?
Questions swirl whether Israel will launch a ground operation on overcrowded Rafah city despite burgeoning international condemnation.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a plan for a ground invasion of Rafah city with the army “preparing operationally and for the evacuation” of about 1.5 million Palestinians trapped there.
- Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has accused Netanyahu of “manoeuvring to conduct more crimes of genocide”.