Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘New horrific massacre’ on starving Palestinians
Death toll expected to rise as many of the 150 injured are in critical condition after helicopter attack, Gaza Health Ministry says.
- At least 20 Palestinians have been killed and more than 150 injured in northern Gaza City after Israel attacked a crowd of people waiting for humanitarian assistance.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry has called the attack “a new, premeditated massacre”.