Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces kill 6 aid seekers, wound dozens

US says it has yet to see Israeli proposal to keep Palestinians ‘out of harm’s way’ during ground attack on Rafah city.

A Palestinian woman reacts as she waits to receive aid from an UNRWA distribution center which was hit in an Israeli strike
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 14 Mar 2024
  • Israeli forces again open fire on Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza City, killing six and wounding at least 83 others, according to media reports.
  • The attack came hours after Israel bombed a United Nations food distribution centre in southern Rafah city, killing at least five people, including a member of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The US said Israel needs to ensure safety for humanitarian workers.