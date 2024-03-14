Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli forces kill 6 aid seekers, wound dozens
US says it has yet to see Israeli proposal to keep Palestinians ‘out of harm’s way’ during ground attack on Rafah city.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces again open fire on Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza City, killing six and wounding at least 83 others, according to media reports.
- The attack came hours after Israel bombed a United Nations food distribution centre in southern Rafah city, killing at least five people, including a member of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The US said Israel needs to ensure safety for humanitarian workers.