Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Nine aid seekers killed in Israeli attacks
Israeli forces have again attacked Palestinians waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout south of Gaza City, killing at least nine people, the Wafa news agency reports.
- At least nine people were killed when Israeli forces targeted aid seekers in Gaza again.
- The WHO chief says an aid mission managed to reach al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, bringing food and medical supplies, as the Health Ministry says 2,000 medical workers in the north face famine.