Haiti updates: PM Ariel Henry tenders resignation amid crisis
Here are the news updates for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
- Haiti’s PM Ariel Henry tendered his resignation following an emergency meeting of regional nations and appealed for calm as the country descends into chaos.
- Regional leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) have held an emergency summit to discuss a framework for political transition, which the US had urged be “expedited” as armed gangs wreak chaos amid repeatedly postponed elections.