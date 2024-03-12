Haiti updates: PM Ariel Henry tenders resignation amid crisis

Here are the news updates for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry gives a public lecture at the United States International University (USIU) in Nairobi
Video Duration 08 minutes 53 seconds
By Federica Marsi
Published On 12 Mar 2024
  • Haiti’s PM Ariel Henry tendered his resignation following an emergency meeting of regional nations and appealed for calm as the country descends into chaos.
  • Regional leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) have held an emergency summit to discuss a framework for political transition, which the US had urged be “expedited” as armed gangs wreak chaos amid repeatedly postponed elections.