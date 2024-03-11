Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ramadan begins under Israeli siege, attacks

Palestinians in Gaza observe Ramadan in ruined mosques as Israeli siege and bombardment leaves ‘hunger everywhere’.

Palestinian children taking shelter in Al-Daraj school in Gaza City warm up with fire in a makeshift tent as they prepare for Ramadan on Sunday [Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu/Getty Images]
By Lyndal RowlandsZaheena Rasheed and Alastair McCready
Published On 11 Mar 2024
  • The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says that “hunger is everywhere in Gaza” and reiterates calls for an “immediate ceasefire” during Ramadan.
  • Israeli forces prevented a large number of Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on the eve of Ramadan, local media reports.