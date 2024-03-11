Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ramadan begins under Israeli siege, attacks
Palestinians in Gaza observe Ramadan in ruined mosques as Israeli siege and bombardment leaves ‘hunger everywhere’.
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says that “hunger is everywhere in Gaza” and reiterates calls for an “immediate ceasefire” during Ramadan.
- Israeli forces prevented a large number of Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on the eve of Ramadan, local media reports.