Israel’s war on Gaza live: 13 women, children killed in raid on Nuseirat
UN ‘struggles’ to deliver aid to Gaza under Israeli bombardment, restrictions as truce talks continue on eve of Ramadan.
- Israeli forces intensified attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 13 women and children in the Nuseirat refugee camp and destroying a residential tower in Rafah.
- In isolated northern Gaza, an infant and a young woman died of malnutrition, taking the number of known starvation deaths to 25.