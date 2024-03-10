Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 13 women, children killed in raid on Nuseirat

UN ‘struggles’ to deliver aid to Gaza under Israeli bombardment, restrictions as truce talks continue on eve of Ramadan.

a man carries a small child as he runs away from a bombed building
A man rescues an injured child from the rubble of a destroyed house following an Israeli air strike in Deir el-Balah camp, central Gaza Strip Saturday [Haithami Mad/EPA-EFE]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 10 Mar 2024
  • Israeli forces intensified attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 13 women and children in the Nuseirat refugee camp and destroying a residential tower in Rafah.
  • In isolated northern Gaza, an infant and a young woman died of malnutrition, taking the number of known starvation deaths to 25.