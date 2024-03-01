Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mass shooting of aid seekers condemned globally

Aid groups, countries around the world condemn Israel for killing more than 100 waiting for food supplies in Gaza.

People mourn at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, over the body of a Palestinian killed in an early morning incident when residents rushed toward aid trucks, on February 29, 2024. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Israeli forces shot dead dozens of people when a crowd rushed towards aid trucks on February 29. Israeli sources confirmed that troops opened fire at Palestinians, with one saying soldiers thought they "posed a threat", and that many died when they were run over by aid trucks.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 1 Mar 2024
  • Foreign ministries, aid groups and rights organisations denounce Israel’s “heinous massacre” that killed more than 100 people waiting to receive emergency food assistance in northern Gaza.
  • Gaza Health Ministry says four more children have died of starvation and dehydration in the north of the Palestinian territory.