Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mass shooting of aid seekers condemned globally
Aid groups, countries around the world condemn Israel for killing more than 100 waiting for food supplies in Gaza.
- Foreign ministries, aid groups and rights organisations denounce Israel’s “heinous massacre” that killed more than 100 people waiting to receive emergency food assistance in northern Gaza.
- Gaza Health Ministry says four more children have died of starvation and dehydration in the north of the Palestinian territory.