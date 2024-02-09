Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Fear in Rafah as Israel prepares ground attack
UN chiefs Guterres says people have ‘nowhere to go’ in Rafah as Israeli bombs rain down ahead of expected ground attack.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: “Half of Gaza’s population is now crammed into Rafah with nowhere to go … They have no homes and they have no hope.”
- US cites lack of planning as reason for opposition to proposed Israeli ground invasion of Rafah, where Israeli air attacks continue.