Israel’s war on Gaza live: Fear in Rafah as Israel prepares ground attack

UN chiefs Guterres says people have ‘nowhere to go’ in Rafah as Israeli bombs rain down ahead of expected ground attack.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
By Alastair McCready
Published On 9 Feb 2024
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: “Half of Gaza’s population is now crammed into Rafah with nowhere to go … They have no homes and they have no hope.”
  • US cites lack of planning as reason for opposition to proposed Israeli ground invasion of Rafah, where Israeli air attacks continue.