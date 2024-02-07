Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel pounds Rafah as truce diplomacy continues

Israelis bomb warehouse in Deir el-Balah and family home in Rafah as Hamas responds to proposed Israel truce deal.

Palestinians gather around a Hamas police vehicle after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 7 Feb 2024
  • Israeli shelling hit a warehouse in Deir el-Balah and a home in Rafah, both housing displaced Palestinians, killing and wounding many.
  • Hamas has officially responded “positively” to the framework of a proposal for the latest truce in the Gaza war but Qatar and the US say any deal will take time.