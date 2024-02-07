Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel pounds Rafah as truce diplomacy continues
Israelis bomb warehouse in Deir el-Balah and family home in Rafah as Hamas responds to proposed Israel truce deal.
- Israeli shelling hit a warehouse in Deir el-Balah and a home in Rafah, both housing displaced Palestinians, killing and wounding many.
- Hamas has officially responded “positively” to the framework of a proposal for the latest truce in the Gaza war but Qatar and the US say any deal will take time.