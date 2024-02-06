Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Staggering’ destruction in north Gaza – UNRWA
‘This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement taking place in front of our eyes,’ says UNRWA.
- “There is nothing left”: United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, shares footage showing where one of its health clinics once stood amid many destroyed buildings in northern Gaza.
- UN truck carrying food supplies has been hit by Israeli navy gunfire, says UNRWA director in Gaza, Thomas White.