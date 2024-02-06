Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Staggering’ destruction in north Gaza – UNRWA

‘This is an unprecedented level of destruction and forced displacement taking place in front of our eyes,’ says UNRWA.

People carry salvageable items on al-Mukhabarat street in Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian territory, on February 3, 2024, amid the rubble of buildings destroyed since Israeli bombardments began on October 7 [AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 6 Feb 2024
  • “There is nothing left”: United Nations aid agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, shares footage showing where one of its health clinics once stood amid many destroyed buildings in northern Gaza.
  • UN truck carrying food supplies has been hit by Israeli navy gunfire, says UNRWA director in Gaza, Thomas White.