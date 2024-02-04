Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US says Yemen strikes send ‘message’ to Houthis
The Houthis have said their Red Sea attacks will end when Israel halts its assault on Gaza, where deadly raids continue.
- The United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says new coalition strikes on 36 targets in 13 locations in Yemen send a “clear message” to the Houthis over their Red Sea attacks.
- Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti says the Red Sea attacks will continue until Israel ends its assault on Gaza, amid Israeli air raids on Khan Younis and Rafah.