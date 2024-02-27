Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden says ‘hopes to see’ ceasefire by Monday
Talks are said to focus on prisoner swaps and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.
- US President Joe Biden told reporters in a brief comment that he hopes to see a ceasefire in Gaza by next Monday, though he gave no details, Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from Washington, DC.
- Doctors at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City are treating victims on the floor after Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for aid.