Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Man-made disaster’ as Israel blocks food aid

‘Looming famine’ can still be avoided if adequate assistance is allowed into northern Gaza, UN official says.

Palestinian boy sits in the back of a truck traveling along Al Rashid road after crossing from the northern Gaza Strip
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 26 Feb 2024
  • UNRWA was last able to deliver aid to northern Gaza on January 23, says UN agency chief Philippe Lazzarini as he describes the “looming famine” as a “man-made disaster”.
  • Netanyahu says military operation in Rafah “will be delayed somewhat” if a captives deal is reached, but “it will happen” regardless.