Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Man-made disaster’ as Israel blocks food aid
‘Looming famine’ can still be avoided if adequate assistance is allowed into northern Gaza, UN official says.
- UNRWA was last able to deliver aid to northern Gaza on January 23, says UN agency chief Philippe Lazzarini as he describes the “looming famine” as a “man-made disaster”.
- Netanyahu says military operation in Rafah “will be delayed somewhat” if a captives deal is reached, but “it will happen” regardless.