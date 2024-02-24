Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: UNRWA no longer functional in north Gaza

UN Palestinian refugee agency says few staff and ‘collapse of social order’ amid food shortages have left it helpless.

Ahmed Azam carries the body of his son Muhanad, who was born in the war and killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, February 23, 2024. REUTERS/Doaa Ruqqa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Kevin Doyle and John Power
Published On 24 Feb 2024
  • Representative of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says it can no longer provide services in north Gaza, citing few staff and a “collapse of social order” amid Israeli attacks on civilians and restrictions on food aid access that has left the population starved.
  • Israeli strike on home housing displaced Palestinians kills at least 24 in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah. Staff at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital say still receiving wounded, death toll is expected to rise.