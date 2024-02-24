Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: UNRWA no longer functional in north Gaza
UN Palestinian refugee agency says few staff and ‘collapse of social order’ amid food shortages have left it helpless.
- Representative of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says it can no longer provide services in north Gaza, citing few staff and a “collapse of social order” amid Israeli attacks on civilians and restrictions on food aid access that has left the population starved.
- Israeli strike on home housing displaced Palestinians kills at least 24 in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah. Staff at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital say still receiving wounded, death toll is expected to rise.