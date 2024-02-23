Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Local authorities report central Gaza ‘massacre’
Israeli attacks kill 40 and injure more than 100, mostly women and children, Gaza’s government media office says.
- Israeli army shelling of residential homes in central Gaza killed at least 40 Palestinians, local authorities say, adding that they hold the US administration – in addition to Israel – responsible for the “ongoing crimes”.
- “We call on the free world to immediately put an end to this war of extermination that the Israeli army is waging against civilians”: Gaza’s government media office.