Israel’s war on Gaza live: Local authorities report central Gaza ‘massacre’

Israeli attacks kill 40 and injure more than 100, mostly women and children, Gaza’s government media office says.

epa11171819 Palestinians recover a body from the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli air strikes, in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 22 February 2024. More than 29,300 Palestinians and over 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 23 Feb 2024
  • Israeli army shelling of residential homes in central Gaza killed at least 40 Palestinians, local authorities say, adding that they hold the US administration – in addition to Israel – responsible for the “ongoing crimes”.
  • “We call on the free world to immediately put an end to this war of extermination that the Israeli army is waging against civilians”: Gaza’s government media office.