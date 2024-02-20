Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: UN fears ‘explosion’ in child deaths in Gaza

UN agencies say war-torn Gaza could ‘witness an explosion’ in child deaths amid growing ‘hunger and disease’.

Displaced Palestinian children gather to receive food at a government school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 19, 2024 [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 20 Feb 2024
  • UNICEF says Gaza is “poised to witness an explosion in preventable child deaths which would compound the already unbearable level of child deaths” in the Palestinian territory.
  • Dozens of European countries call for an “immediate” pause in the Gaza war and renew warnings against Israel’s threatened ground assault on Rafah.