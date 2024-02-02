Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel downplays settler violence in West Bank
US places sanctions on 4 Israeli settlers for ‘undermining peace, security, and stability’ in the occupied West Bank.
- Israeli officials dismiss concerns over settler violence against Palestinians in occupied West Bank after US sanctions four Israeli settlers for their role in undermining ‘peace, security, and stability’.
- Qatar says Hamas has responded positively to receiving proposal to halt the war in Gaza, but that final deal is “weeks” away.