Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel downplays settler violence in West Bank

US places sanctions on 4 Israeli settlers for ‘undermining peace, security, and stability’ in the occupied West Bank.

Illegal Israeli settlers walk with batons and axes along a street during clashes in which Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian residents and shops in the town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP)
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 2 Feb 2024
  • Israeli officials dismiss concerns over settler violence against Palestinians in occupied West Bank after US sanctions four Israeli settlers for their role in undermining ‘peace, security, and stability’.
  • Qatar says Hamas has responded positively to receiving proposal to halt the war in Gaza, but that final deal is “weeks” away.