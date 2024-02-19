Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Food trucks surrounded as hunger spreads in Gaza
Risk of famine continues to grow as aid groups say almost no food is reaching 300,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza.
Video Duration 02 minutes 20 seconds
- Footage verified by Al Jazeera shows hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza City rushing towards aid trucks before fleeing after Israeli forces open fire at them.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry says an eighth person has died at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli military cut electricity and oxygen supplies.