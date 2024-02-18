Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Palestinians fleeing Rafah face Israeli strikes
Israel bombs Deir el-Balah in central Gaza where Palestinians fleeing Rafah have sought refuge.
- At least 10 Palestinians were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and farmland on the edges of Rafah, the Wafa news agency reports.
- The UN says that people fearing an Israeli ground invasion in Rafah have been fleeing to central Gaza, including to the Deir el-Balah refugee camp.