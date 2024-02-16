Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 17,000 children ‘torn’ from parents, UN says

UNRWA says the war’s toll on Palestinians is ‘unimaginable’ as Israel storms Nasser Hospital and prepares Rafah assault.

By Alastair Mccready
Published On 16 Feb 2024
  • Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after weeks of besieging the medical centre in what local authorities called another “war crime” against Palestinians.
  • Hezbollah and Israel continue to exchange fire, with the Lebanese group claiming two rocket attacks against a northern Israeli town.