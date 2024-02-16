Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 17,000 children ‘torn’ from parents, UN says
UNRWA says the war’s toll on Palestinians is ‘unimaginable’ as Israel storms Nasser Hospital and prepares Rafah assault.
- Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after weeks of besieging the medical centre in what local authorities called another “war crime” against Palestinians.
- Hezbollah and Israel continue to exchange fire, with the Lebanese group claiming two rocket attacks against a northern Israeli town.