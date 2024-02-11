Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Leaders warn of ‘catastrophe’ if Rafah invaded
Many top UN, government officials express concern for planned full-scale Israeli offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza.
- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has joined leaders warning against the Israeli offensive on Rafah, saying it would “lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt”.
- “No choices remain” as 1.9 million Palestinians sheltering in densely populated Rafah receive evacuation orders, reports Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum in Rafah.