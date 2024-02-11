Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Leaders warn of ‘catastrophe’ if Rafah invaded

Many top UN, government officials express concern for planned full-scale Israeli offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza.

people search through the rubble
By Lyndal RowlandsJohn Power and Umut Uras
Published On 11 Feb 2024
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has joined leaders warning against the Israeli offensive on Rafah, saying it would “lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt”.
  • “No choices remain” as 1.9 million Palestinians sheltering in densely populated Rafah receive evacuation orders, reports Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum in Rafah.