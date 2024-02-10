Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Death toll nears 28,000 as Rafah assault looms

Alarm raised over dangers to more than 1 million civilians trapped in Rafah as Israeli ground invasion looms.

Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
By John Power and Kevin Doyle
Published On 10 Feb 2024
  • The Israeli prime minister has ordered the military to develop a plan to both evacuate civilians from Rafah and fight Hamas, as Palestine’s UN envoy questions where civilians will be evacuated amid the planned attack.
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres says half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population “is now crammed into Rafah with nowhere to go”, warning the displaced “have no homes” and “no hope”.