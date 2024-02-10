Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Death toll nears 28,000 as Rafah assault looms
Alarm raised over dangers to more than 1 million civilians trapped in Rafah as Israeli ground invasion looms.
- The Israeli prime minister has ordered the military to develop a plan to both evacuate civilians from Rafah and fight Hamas, as Palestine’s UN envoy questions where civilians will be evacuated amid the planned attack.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres says half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population “is now crammed into Rafah with nowhere to go”, warning the displaced “have no homes” and “no hope”.