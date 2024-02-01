Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Deaths in Gaza near 27,000 with 66,000 wounded
UN staff join people fleeing Khan Younis in southern Gaza where health clinics and shelters for the displaced abandoned.
- The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has reported Israeli forces “firing heavily” in a raid on al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.
- “We’ve lost a health clinic, major shelters – facilities that were supporting the people of Khan Younis,” says Thomas White, UNRWA’s director of Gaza affairs, as staff join thousands fleeing the city in southern Gaza.