Live updates,

Syria war live news: Al-Assad overthrown, curfew declared in Damascus

Opposition forces seize Damascus, sending longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad fleeing.

Syrian opposition fighters celebrate
By Stephen Quillen and Urooba Jamal
Published On 8 Dec 2024
  • Syrian opposition fighters say President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule has come to an end after they seized the capital, Damascus.
  • Al-Assad has stepped down and left Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry says. His whereabouts remain unknown.