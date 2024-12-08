Live updatesLive updates,
Syria war live news: Al-Assad overthrown, curfew declared in Damascus
Opposition forces seize Damascus, sending longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad fleeing.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Syrian opposition fighters say President Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule has come to an end after they seized the capital, Damascus.
- Al-Assad has stepped down and left Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry says. His whereabouts remain unknown.